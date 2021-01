SkyUp launches flights from Kyiv to Memmingen from March 30

SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv) from March 30, 2021 starts the flight program on the Kyiv-Memmingen (Germany)-Kyiv route.

As the press service of the airline reported, the flights will be operated three times a week: every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The cost of a ticket without luggage from Kyiv to Memmingen is from UAH 1,963, from Memmingen to Kyiv – from UAH 2,086.