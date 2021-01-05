Russia-occupation forces do not violate ceasefire in Donbas since beginning of day - Ministry of Defense

Russia-occupation forces have not violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine since early Tuesday, there have been no combat losses, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"Since the beginning of this day, as of 12:00, no violations of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have been recorded," Defense Ministry spokesperson Yulia Shevchenko said in a daily report on the situation in the JFO area​​.

Also, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the command of the Russian Armed Forces limited the intensity of combat training activities for the units in the temporarily occupied territory in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions during the New Year and Christmas holidays.

"At the same time, during this period, in separate divisions of the first and second army corps, training sessions on driving combat vehicles, fire training, including launching missiles from anti-tank missile systems, training in fire control of regular artillery and mortar crews are held. At the same time, the advanced units of the occupiers are in an enhanced mode of service," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.