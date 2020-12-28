Facts

15:31 28.12.2020

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

The Ukrainian authorities are negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, except for the Russian Federation, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Ukraine is negotiating with all vaccine manufacturers, except for the Russian Federation," Yermak said in an interview with reporters on Monday.

He said that the government is committed to getting the vaccine against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

"We are working to get it in the near future," Yermak said.

