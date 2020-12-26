Facts

15:30 26.12.2020

NABU opens proceeding due to Venediktova's interference in Tatarov case

2 min read
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has opened criminal proceedings due to the possible unlawful interference of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova in the case of possible bribery of Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov, Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Maksym Hryschuk said.

According to him, a proceeding "on interference in the work of law enforcement agencies" was introduced into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations on December 3.

It is reported that it regards Venediktova's decision to change the group of prosecutors in the Tatarov case. She did this on the evening of December 1, just before the NABU detectives planned to report the suspicion to Tatarov. Therefore, a new group of prosecutors was forced to re-examine the case and the deputy head of the President's Office was informed about the suspicion on December 18.

According to Hryschuk, when a prosecutor from the former group of prosecutors was already in court and had to apply for a preventive measure for Tatarov, the SAPO got to know that the group of prosecutors had been changed.

"At first we thought it was a mistake, then we realized that it was not a mistake, but a deliberate action. We demanded the materials, studied them and provided instructions to the detectives. It took them about two weeks," he said on the air of the Hromadske edition.

 

