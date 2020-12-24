Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

Two Ukrainian servicemen have been injured in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) since Thursday midnight.

The Joint Forces Operation said on its Facebook page that one of them was injured as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device near the town of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. "The defender was provided with medical assistance, he was promptly taken to a hospital. Nothing threatens his life," the message says.

Another serviceman was wounded when Russian mercenaries fired at Ukrainian positions near the village of Shumy, Toretsky Town Council of Donetsk region. "The enemy fired towards our positions from automatic heavy grenade launchers and small arms. As a result of the shelling attack, one Ukrainian defender received a gunshot wound. The soldier was promptly provided with medical assistance, he was taken to a medical facility," the JFO headquarters said.