Facts

18:27 24.12.2020

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

1 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

Two Ukrainian servicemen have been injured in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) since Thursday midnight.

The Joint Forces Operation said on its Facebook page that one of them was injured as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device near the town of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. "The defender was provided with medical assistance, he was promptly taken to a hospital. Nothing threatens his life," the message says.

Another serviceman was wounded when Russian mercenaries fired at Ukrainian positions near the village of Shumy, Toretsky Town Council of Donetsk region. "The enemy fired towards our positions from automatic heavy grenade launchers and small arms. As a result of the shelling attack, one Ukrainian defender received a gunshot wound. The soldier was promptly provided with medical assistance, he was taken to a medical facility," the JFO headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:39 24.12.2020
JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

10:27 23.12.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire regime nine times in Donbas over past day with no casualties reported - JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire regime nine times in Donbas over past day with no casualties reported - JFO HQ

14:12 22.12.2020
United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

09:55 22.12.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 6 times over past day, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 6 times over past day, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

16:57 21.12.2020
Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

18:47 16.12.2020
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire twice from midnight – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire twice from midnight – JFO HQ

18:04 08.12.2020
Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

16:49 24.11.2020
Sniper wounded Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas

Sniper wounded Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas

15:48 18.11.2020
U.S. Marine Corps officials visit JFO area

U.S. Marine Corps officials visit JFO area

12:02 18.11.2020
Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

LATEST

Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD