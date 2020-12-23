Retail chains can sell only essential goods, food during lockdown in Ukraine - resolution

During the January lockdown, retail chains are allowed to sell food, provided that at least 60% of their area is intended for food sales.

According to resolution No. 1236 on the establishment of quarantine from January 8 to January 24, 2021, published on the government's website, it is also allowed to trade in medicines, medical goods, hygiene products, means of communications, veterinary drugs, feed, seeds, and plant protection products.

At the same time, trade in other groups of goods can be carried out only on condition of targeted delivery.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the introduction of a lockdown in the country from January 8 to January 24, 2021. During this period, the work of cafes, restaurants and bars (except for delivery and take-away orders), non-food stores, cinemas, fitness clubs, gyms, theaters and shopping centers is prohibited.