Press Conferences

18:53 27.09.2021

Restaurateurs advocate canceling rental payments for restaurants during lockdown

1 min read

KYIV. Sept 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Representatives of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine advocate the abolition of rental and minimum fixed payments in case of closure of restaurants during lockdown.

"We believe that when restaurants are closed, rent should be zero. Even without operating, a restaurant incurs huge costs associated with utility bills, staff, maintaining the facility. Therefore, a percentage of turnover or reduced rent is good, but we will not be able to pay fixed minimum payments during the closing period or hard restrictions," Taras Serediuk, the founder of the MAFIA restaurant chain, outlined the situation at a press conference "How the restaurant business will work during COVID restrictions" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, despite the work in a take away mode and delivery during the lockdown, the restaurant is becoming unprofitable.

Serediuk urged the owners of shopping and entertainment centers and street retail to start negotiations with restaurant tenants in advance on the terms of lease in case of lockdown.

The National Restaurant Association of Ukraine unites about 400 restaurants in the country.

Tags: #conference #restaurants #lockdown
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:41 27.09.2021
Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

16:22 27.09.2021
NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

17:49 24.09.2021
System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

13:21 24.09.2021
Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

17:49 23.09.2021
More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

12:41 22.09.2021
Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

12:16 20.09.2021
Patients urge MPs to pass at final reading bill on controlled access contracts

Patients urge MPs to pass at final reading bill on controlled access contracts

14:51 17.09.2021
Naftogaz to modernizes state CHPPs transferred to it using modern biotechnologies - Riabchyn

Naftogaz to modernizes state CHPPs transferred to it using modern biotechnologies - Riabchyn

14:25 17.09.2021
Political expert: When country's top officials make secrecy as principle of governance - it's very sad

Political expert: When country's top officials make secrecy as principle of governance - it's very sad

11:45 17.09.2021
Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Five parties pass to Rada - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Implementation of European principles of work is one of main directions of customs reform - round table

Ukraine expects to join European Convention on Common Transit in Q2 2022 – customs official

BWT to invests up to EUR5 mln in purified water dispensers

Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

Bioenergy Association calls for creation of biofuel exchange in Ukraine

Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

Judgment in favor of NFP in case of shutting down TIU Canada SPP to create dangerous precedent in Ukraine – attorneys

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD