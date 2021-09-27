Restaurateurs advocate canceling rental payments for restaurants during lockdown

KYIV. Sept 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Representatives of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine advocate the abolition of rental and minimum fixed payments in case of closure of restaurants during lockdown.

"We believe that when restaurants are closed, rent should be zero. Even without operating, a restaurant incurs huge costs associated with utility bills, staff, maintaining the facility. Therefore, a percentage of turnover or reduced rent is good, but we will not be able to pay fixed minimum payments during the closing period or hard restrictions," Taras Serediuk, the founder of the MAFIA restaurant chain, outlined the situation at a press conference "How the restaurant business will work during COVID restrictions" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, despite the work in a take away mode and delivery during the lockdown, the restaurant is becoming unprofitable.

Serediuk urged the owners of shopping and entertainment centers and street retail to start negotiations with restaurant tenants in advance on the terms of lease in case of lockdown.

The National Restaurant Association of Ukraine unites about 400 restaurants in the country.