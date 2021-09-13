Klitschko hopes there to be no need to introduce lockdown in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko hopes there will be no need to introduce a new lockdown in the capital.

"As for possible introduction of lockdown in Kyiv, we hope that we will not enter into tough restrictions. But nevertheless, we are studying and preparing for any further events," Klitschko said in the Podrobytsi Tyzhnia (Details of the Week) program on the Inter TV channel on Sunday night.

At the same time, he said that everything will depend on the course of vaccination, as well as compliance with anti-epidemiological norms.

The mayor said also that Kyiv shows better results in vaccination against coronavirus compared to other cities.