14:07 25.08.2021

Marchenko: lockdowns depends on public awareness of vaccination

The introduction of a lockdown depends on public awareness of vaccination issues, but there are no grounds for expecting catastrophic consequences from new strains of coronavirus (COVID-19), Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"Risks remain. These are low rates of vaccination. Now they are quite serious, but the society should understand that lockdowns depend on public awareness of vaccination issues," Marchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the medical system is currently ready "for shocks and surges."

"I was personally vaccinated, vaccinated my family and parents," Marchenko said.

However, he declined to directly answer the question of whether the draft budget for 2022 will include funds for vaccinations: "We have already purchased so many vaccines, we would use them. About 40 million doses. It seems that the largest share of Pfizer."

