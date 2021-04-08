Facts

14:39 08.04.2021

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

 The regime of enhanced anti-epidemic measures, imposed in Lviv until April 12, is being extended for another week, Mayor of the city Andriy Sadovy said.

"The decision of the State Emergency Commission: the enhanced lockdown has been extended until April 19," Sadovy wrote in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, according to him, based on the results of monitoring the epidemiological situation, "the commission will decide on the possibility of summer terraces, non-food markets and attendance at primary school."

In addition, according to the mayor, Lviv intends to purchase four oxygen stations for city medical facilities that treat patients with coronavirus (COVID-19), and 105 beds for children with this disease will be deployed on the basis of the City Children's Clinical Hospital.

"The city commission appeals to regional medical facilities about the possibility of arranging additional beds for patients. We need to unite our efforts to defeat the epidemic," Sadovy said.

