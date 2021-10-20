Facts

13:45 20.10.2021

PM: We have no plans to introduce full lockdown throughout the country

1 min read
PM: We have no plans to introduce full lockdown throughout the country

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said the government has no plans to introduce a full lockdown across the country.

"We do not plan to introduce a full lockdown across the country and stop the economy. But as the president said: the only alternative to lockdown is precisely mass vaccination," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister also said that several more regions may soon fall into the "red" zone.

