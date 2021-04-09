Facts

12:43 09.04.2021

Klitschko urges Cabinet to introduce nationwide lockdown

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko has called on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to introduce strict nationwide quarantine throughout the territory of our country.

Klitschko made the corresponding statement during an online briefing on Friday.

"I appeal to the government to urgently consider the issue of introducing a nationwide lockdown. A real lockdown. Movement between regions of our country should be limited. With control over compliance with strict rules, otherwise we all want to travel by public transport, work in offices, and not remotely, as we suggest, walking in crowds without masks, having parties, going for a walk to other cities. Let's be frank: there is an uncontrolled spread of the virus, its migration throughout the country," said Klitschko.

Tags: #klitschko #lockdown
