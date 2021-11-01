Lockdown in Kyiv to act for unvaccinated - Klitschko

The lockdown in Kyiv introduced from November 1, will be valid for the unvaccinated, mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko said.

"From November 1, the capital is included in the 'red' zone [...] We are counting on clear interaction with the police to monitor compliance with the key rules: both for travel in transport and for visiting various institutions. I want to emphasize once again that today the lockdown in Kyiv will work for those people who are not vaccinated," the press service of Klitschko quotes him as saying on the air of the Freedom of Speech program with Savik Shuster on the Ukraina TV channel on Friday.

According to him, there are very disappointing statistics in Kyiv - 40-50 people died every day over the past week. Statistics will be released on Saturday that 54 people have died over the past day. "The situation is very difficult. And we are doing everything possible to help doctors from the capital's budget, motivating them. We buy oxygen. As of today, we have no problems with providing hospitals," Klitschko said.

At the same time, he said that the capital today is the leader in vaccination among other Ukrainian cities and regions. In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in the capital, about 2 million 200,000 vaccinations have been carried out.