Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Another strict nationwide quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic may be introduced in Ukraine in November, Chief Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin said.

In his interview to the BBC Ukraine, he said that the introduction of a new lockdown will directly depend on the behavior of citizens.

"The lockdown will depend on each Ukrainian. This is our own responsible behavior - at home, at workplace, this is a conscious choice of vaccination as a prevention. If the Ukrainians do these simple things, we will be able to delay the lockdown until December-January or not allow it at all [its introduction]. According to the scenario in which we are moving now, a new lockdown may be introduced approximately in November," Kuzin said.

He also said that the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine and the world will not end in the near future.

"The virus mutates rapidly and every month we can face new strains. But science does not stand still, new vaccines appear. This will continue for at least several more years. From two to five. Until some general global prevention strategy appears in the form of either a universal vaccination or treatment," Kuzin said.