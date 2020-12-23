Facts

10:33 23.12.2020

Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

2 min read
Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk registered the bill On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine regarding the prohibition of advertising on highways.

"To reduce accidents on the roads of Ukraine, today, together with my colleagues, I registered a bill On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Concerning the Prohibition of Advertising on Highways... The draft law proposes to establish a ban on placing outdoor advertising on highways, streets, railway crossings," Stefanchuk wrote.

He said that, in particular, the bill proposes to prohibit advertising on pedestrian paths and alleys, on bicycle paths, within the right-of-way of public highways and at a distance of less than ten meters from the edge of such a strip, within the right-of-way of streets and roads of settlements and on a distance of less than five meters from the edge of such a strip, above the carriageway of highways, at a distance of less than 50 meters from the intersection of the road with the railway tracks.

"The adoption of the proposed changes in the draft law will help to improve the safety of people who use vehicles and participate in road traffic; to establish and ensure human rights and freedoms; to reduce the number of accidents on the roads of Ukraine," he said.

According to the politician, advertising on the roads distracts drivers, interferes with the assessment of the traffic situation, and their bright lighting in the dark is especially distracting.

"By the way, Ukraine is one of the leaders among the EU countries in terms of specific indicators of accidents and the consequences of road accidents. Only during 2019, 160,675 road accidents were committed, in which 3,454 people died, another 32,736 people were injured. Road accidents in Ukraine are the first most common cause of death of young people at the age of 15-24 and the second most common cause of death for children 5-14 years old," Stefanchuk said.

Tags: #highways #stefanchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 22.10.2020
First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

12:22 12.10.2020
EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

14:15 30.04.2020
Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

13:43 19.10.2019
Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

16:40 29.08.2019
Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

18:19 09.08.2019
New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

14:30 03.08.2019
Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

14:23 08.07.2019
Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

09:56 02.07.2019
Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

16:10 28.06.2019
Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada Committee expresses distrust to head of Defense Ministry

Funeral of Kernes starts in Kharkiv

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Zelensky returns thanks to Macron for his willingness to help accelerate provision of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

LATEST

Court permits special investigation against SBU ex-head for 'Maidan cases'

Cabinet allocates UAH 10.1 mln of one off payment to families of deceased, disabled ATO participants

Georgia sees decline in daily COVID-19 infections, 2,345 cases registered in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Retail chains can sell only essential goods, food during lockdown in Ukraine - resolution

Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

Ambassador Korniychuk and the Primate of the OCU discussed options for ensuring the interests of the Church in the Holy Land

Rating of Batkivschyna increases, Servant of People decreases - poll

G7 ambassadors hope Ukraine to follow the path of reforms

Number of believers among Ukrainian youth decreased by 15% over past 10 years – Epiphanius

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD