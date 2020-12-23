Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk registered the bill On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine regarding the prohibition of advertising on highways.

"To reduce accidents on the roads of Ukraine, today, together with my colleagues, I registered a bill On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Concerning the Prohibition of Advertising on Highways... The draft law proposes to establish a ban on placing outdoor advertising on highways, streets, railway crossings," Stefanchuk wrote.

He said that, in particular, the bill proposes to prohibit advertising on pedestrian paths and alleys, on bicycle paths, within the right-of-way of public highways and at a distance of less than ten meters from the edge of such a strip, within the right-of-way of streets and roads of settlements and on a distance of less than five meters from the edge of such a strip, above the carriageway of highways, at a distance of less than 50 meters from the intersection of the road with the railway tracks.

"The adoption of the proposed changes in the draft law will help to improve the safety of people who use vehicles and participate in road traffic; to establish and ensure human rights and freedoms; to reduce the number of accidents on the roads of Ukraine," he said.

According to the politician, advertising on the roads distracts drivers, interferes with the assessment of the traffic situation, and their bright lighting in the dark is especially distracting.

"By the way, Ukraine is one of the leaders among the EU countries in terms of specific indicators of accidents and the consequences of road accidents. Only during 2019, 160,675 road accidents were committed, in which 3,454 people died, another 32,736 people were injured. Road accidents in Ukraine are the first most common cause of death of young people at the age of 15-24 and the second most common cause of death for children 5-14 years old," Stefanchuk said.