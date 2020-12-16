Facts

09:02 16.12.2020

NABU investigates fact of acquisition of EUR 62 mln by Citycommerce Bank involving Avakov, Gontareva

3 min read
NABU investigates fact of acquisition of EUR 62 mln by Citycommerce Bank involving Avakov, Gontareva

NABU is investigating the case of the possible involvement of Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and former Governor of the National Bank Valeriya Gontareva in the illegal acquisition of EUR 62 million by Citycommerce Bank, the proceeding was opened by decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"On December 1, 2020, in pursuance of the ruling of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of November 27, 2020 in case No. 991/9656/20, the National Bureau launched an investigation in criminal proceedings on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code on the fact abuse of powers by officials of Citycommerce Bank with the possible assistance of officials of public authorities during financial transactions using correspondent accounts opened by the specified banking institution in Meinl Bank Aktiengesellschaft [Austria], which caused grave consequences to Citycommerce Bank," NABU gave response to the request of Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, at the end of April 2016, the National Bank of Ukraine, as part of measures to prevent unproductive capital outflows, ensured the termination of cooperation between Ukrainian banks and transit banks. In particular, since April 1, 2016, the NBU has banned banks from placing funds on correspondent accounts of Meinl, Frick, East-West United Bank and Winter & Co. Previously, the names of these banks have repeatedly appeared in the media as channels for the withdrawal of bank funds outside Ukraine.

In February 2019, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in Austria, as part of an investigation into the laundering of Ukrainian money through Meinl Bank, contacted 30 people and one association. The names of the suspects in the Austrian prosecutor's office were not named, but it is known that among them there are citizens of Ukraine. The criminal proceedings refer to the disappearance of money from the correspondent accounts of Ukrainian banks in Austria.

According to the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, $385 million and EUR 75 million were illegally withdrawn from correspondent accounts in Meinl Bank. This money was sent as directed by the owners or top management of bankrupt banks to offshore in 2014-2015, as a rule, before the introduction of a temporary administration into problem banks. In particular, through Meinl Bank, $38 million were withdrawn from Pivdenkombank, $40 million from Terra Bank, $39.5 million from VAB Bank, EUR 62 million from Citycommerce Bank and $44 million from Kyivska Rus Bank.

The money withdrawal scheme was as follows: a bank in Austria, at the direction of the owner of a Ukrainian bank, issues loans to offshore companies controlled by Ukrainians. These loans are guaranteed by funds in the correspondent accounts of the Ukrainian bank in the foreign bank that gives the loan. In the end, the loan is not returned and the "guarantee" funds from the correspondent account of the Ukrainian bank are taken as collateral by the Austrian bank. These types of transactions are not illegal in themselves, but they are often used for money laundering.

In addition to Austria, investigations on suspicion of money laundering by Ukrainian banks are being carried out in Liechtenstein. According to the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, the money was withdrawn through Bank Frick and Co.

Tags: #avakov #gontareva #nabu
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:16 16.12.2020
Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

14:12 12.12.2020
Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

18:08 10.12.2020
NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

09:44 10.12.2020
Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

10:19 08.12.2020
National police refuse to submit Bakhmatiuk to Interpol bases - source

National police refuse to submit Bakhmatiuk to Interpol bases - source

16:31 28.11.2020
All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

12:36 26.11.2020
NABU initiates granting of permission to detain suspected judges of District Administrative Court

NABU initiates granting of permission to detain suspected judges of District Administrative Court

16:14 19.11.2020
Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

11:07 18.11.2020
Investigation of Rotterdam + formula case resumed – NABU

Investigation of Rotterdam + formula case resumed – NABU

10:47 29.10.2020
About 100 cases of inaccurate declaration to be closed after decision of Constitutional Court - Sytnyk

About 100 cases of inaccurate declaration to be closed after decision of Constitutional Court - Sytnyk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

LATEST

Health Ministry develops bill establishing minimum wage for doctors

EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Israel is strong and fruitful - Embassy

SFS catches intl pizza chain in Ukraine evading taxes

Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

Almost 20,000 foreigners denied entry to Ukraine in 2020 - head of Border Guard Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD