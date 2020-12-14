Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Ukrainian and Israeli scientists will work together to quickly develop an Israeli vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel said.

"On December 13, 2020, Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with Minister of Health of the State of Israel Yuli Edelstein. During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. Korniychuk and Edelstein reached an agreement on joint work of Israeli and Ukrainian scientists on the rapid production of Israeli vaccine, as well as the exchange of information on the effectiveness of the vaccine," the embassy said in a statement on the Facebook page.

Minister Edelstein also said that the Israeli side will provide comprehensive assistance in the rapid receipt by Ukraine of a vaccine against COVID-19 from well-known international companies that have already received FDA approval, or are at the final stage of obtaining it.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of further development of cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the field of medical tourism in both directions.

Among other things, the interlocutors agreed to study the issue of a quota for involving workers to care for the elderly under the "Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the State of Israel on the Temporary Employment of Ukrainian Workers in Specific Labor Market Sectors."