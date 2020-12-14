Facts

09:44 14.12.2020

Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

1 min read
Ukraine registered 6,451 new COVID-19 cases, 5,154 recoveries, and 93 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine recorded 6,451 new COVID-19 cases on December 14, 2020. In particular, the virus was contracted by 355 children and 215 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,895 patients were hospitalized, 93 died, and 5,154 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday.

Ukraine reported 9,176 contagions on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, Ukraine has seen 900,666 coronavirus cases, including 15,247 deaths and 506,718 recoveries.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
