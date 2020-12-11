Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

Due to the rapid increase in the number of citizens infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Belarus, the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular reception from December 14 to December 18.

"In the Republic of Belarus, there is a rapid increase in the number of citizens infected with COVID-19 (more than 1,900 people every day). In view of the above, from December 14 to December 18, 2020, the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus partially suspends consular reception," Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus wrote on Facebook on Friday.

During this period, the reception will be carried out exclusively on issues of an emergency nature (death, arrest or return to Ukraine), the embassy wrote.