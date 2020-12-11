Facts

17:05 11.12.2020

Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

1 min read

Due to the rapid increase in the number of citizens infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Belarus, the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular reception from December 14 to December 18.

"In the Republic of Belarus, there is a rapid increase in the number of citizens infected with COVID-19 (more than 1,900 people every day). In view of the above, from December 14 to December 18, 2020, the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus partially suspends consular reception," Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus wrote on Facebook on Friday.

During this period, the reception will be carried out exclusively on issues of an emergency nature (death, arrest or return to Ukraine), the embassy wrote.

Tags: #embassy #belarus #work
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 26.11.2020
Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

10:28 25.11.2020
Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

08:29 26.10.2020
Human rights center reports detention of 280 protesters in Belarus on Sunday

Human rights center reports detention of 280 protesters in Belarus on Sunday

19:40 25.10.2020
Over 100 people detained at protests throughout Belarus - eyewitnesses

Over 100 people detained at protests throughout Belarus - eyewitnesses

18:44 25.10.2020
Belarusian police confirm using anti-riot equipment 'to suppress protesters' illegal actions' in Minsk

Belarusian police confirm using anti-riot equipment 'to suppress protesters' illegal actions' in Minsk

17:16 25.10.2020
Over 40 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

Over 40 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

15:51 25.10.2020
Over 10 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

Over 10 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

15:50 25.10.2020
Over 5,000 protesters take to streets in Minsk; security forces trying to obstruct procession

Over 5,000 protesters take to streets in Minsk; security forces trying to obstruct procession

10:25 25.10.2020
Pompeo reassures Lukashenko of absent NATO threat – media

Pompeo reassures Lukashenko of absent NATO threat – media

11:25 22.10.2020
Dozens of Belarusian IT companies moved to Ukraine under IT Relocate project – ministry

Dozens of Belarusian IT companies moved to Ukraine under IT Relocate project – ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

Venice Commission makes public opinion on Constitutional Court reform with recommendations

Constitutional Court refuses to initiate proceedings on constitutionality of quarantine decree in terms of business activity

Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

LATEST

Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

Rada may consider appointments of Energy, Education Ministers next week - Kravchuk

Zelensky appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration

National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting announces warning for 112.Ukraine for showing Russian animated film

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD