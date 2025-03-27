Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

20:41 27.03.2025

Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

2 min read
The volume of construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increased by 23.5% compared to 2023 - to UAH 204.7 billion, according to data from the State Statistics Service.

According to the statistics service, last year's figure also exceeded the result of 2020, when the volume of construction work amounted to UAH 202 billion, but is still lower than the pre-war 2021 with an indicator of UAH 258 billion.

As noted by the State Statistics Service, the volume of construction work in residential construction in 2024 increased by 16.3% compared to the previous year, to UAH 26.6 billion, in non-residential construction - by 35.5%, to UAH 57.7 billion, in engineering - by 20%, to UAH 120.4 billion.

According to seasonally adjusted data from the agency, construction product indices in December 2024 in residential construction amounted to 49.7%, in non-residential construction - 108.9%, in engineering - 94.3%, and taking into account the effect of calendar days, the indicators are 70.9%, 231.6% and 206.7%, respectively.

The share of new construction in the total volume of completed construction work was 41.1%, repairs - 32.6%, reconstruction and technical re-equipment - 26.3%.

The State Statistics Service notes that the publication of data was postponed due to martial law. The statistics are given without taking into account temporarily occupied territories and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) underway.

