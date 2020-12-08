Facts

17:11 08.12.2020

Kyiv City council appoints four new Klitschko dpties on self-government

On Tuesday, at a plenary meeting of the Kyiv City Council, the deputies agreed on appointment of four deputy mayors of Kyiv for the exercise of self-government powers - Volodymyr Prokopiv, Oleksiy Kuleba, Olena Hovorova and Kostiantyn Usov.

According to the press service of the Kyiv City Council, Prokopiv will be engaged in development of local self-government in the capital and international cooperation of Kyiv with twin cities and European organizations. He also stressed the importance of restoring regional councils in the capital.

"Kyiv requires the restoration of district councils. Not an army of officials who eat up the city budget, but effective communicators between the government and society. Now, on average, there are 30,000 Kyiv residents per Kyiv City Council deputy, it is difficult to cover all problems. District deputies should improve communication and speed up the solution of all pressing issues. I hope that the current deputy corps will cope with the task of restoring district councils," Prokopiv said.

In addition, Oleksiy Kuleba, Olena Hovorova and Kostiantyn Usov were appointed to the post of deputy head of the Kyiv city state administration for the implementation of self-government powers.

