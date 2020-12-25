Economy

City Council deputies adopt capital's budget for 2021

Deputies of Kyiv City Council have approved the capital's budget for 2021, 74 deputies voted for this decision, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reports.

The budget revenues of Kyiv were planned in the amount of almost UAH 60.5 billion, expenses amount to about UAH 57.8 billion.

The city will spend most of its funds on education, transport and road facilities, healthcare system, housing and communal services, and social protection.

The budget of Kyiv provides for an increase in wages for public sector employees by 30%, for workers in housing and communal services - by 12%.

