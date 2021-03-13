SBU to interrogate each Verkhovna Rada deputy of VI convocation regarding vote on ratification of Kharkiv agreements – Danilov

All the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, who in 2010 were involved in the vote on the ratification of the Kharkiv agreements will be interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the framework of criminal proceedings on behalf of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

"The Security Service of Ukraine will work in a calm mode [on checking the deputies involved in the 2010 vote on the ratification of the Kharkiv agreements]. Each deputy will be interrogated in the framework of criminal proceedings, and if violations are identified, then there will certainly be appropriate decisions," Danilov said in the Freedom of Speech program on the Ukraina TV channel on the evening of Friday, March 12.

The NSDC secretary added that "the deputies will be interrogated to determine whether they received bribes for voting, whether they were coerced or threatened."

"If someone has nothing to worry about, then they cannot worry, but if after that vote someone acquired houses in Koncha-Zaspa, accounts or other things have appeared at their disposal, they will simply be interrogated: where you, guys, took all this at that time. And everything is quite easy. There is nothing complicated here," Danilov explained.

As Danilov noted, "I do not agree, and the situation when someone thinks that the deputies are not responsible for anything cannot fit into any logic. We cannot leave without clarifying why and how the vote for the ratification of the Kharkiv agreements took place, the consequences of which are felt in Ukraine now."