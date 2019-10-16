Razumkov stands for changes in legislation to deprive deputies of mandate for absenteeism

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov considers it necessary to amend the legislation, according to which a parliamentarian would be deprived of the mandate for absenteeism.

"I see it this way: it is necessary to make changes so that deputies could lose their mandate. My colleagues say that we have a Labor Code according to which no one has such rights as parliamentarians. According to the code, they cannot be dismissed. So far, the list of reasons a person ceases to be a deputy is provided for by the Constitution, and absenteeism has not yet been taken into account there," Razumkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

He emphasized that a person should work at any job, including a member of parliament.

"As of today, there will be changes that will allow depriving deputies of wages. In the future, I hope, all the same, we will be able to change the legislation and deputies, if they are engaged in other business, let them be engaged in other business," said the speaker.