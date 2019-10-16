Facts

10:34 16.10.2019

Razumkov stands for changes in legislation to deprive deputies of mandate for absenteeism

1 min read
Razumkov stands for changes in legislation to deprive deputies of mandate for absenteeism

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov considers it necessary to amend the legislation, according to which a parliamentarian would be deprived of the mandate for absenteeism.

"I see it this way: it is necessary to make changes so that deputies could lose their mandate. My colleagues say that we have a Labor Code according to which no one has such rights as parliamentarians. According to the code, they cannot be dismissed. So far, the list of reasons a person ceases to be a deputy is provided for by the Constitution, and absenteeism has not yet been taken into account there," Razumkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

He emphasized that a person should work at any job, including a member of parliament.

"As of today, there will be changes that will allow depriving deputies of wages. In the future, I hope, all the same, we will be able to change the legislation and deputies, if they are engaged in other business, let them be engaged in other business," said the speaker.

Tags: #deputies #mandate #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:49 16.10.2019
Any steps aimed at electing new judge of Constitutional Court currently impossible

Any steps aimed at electing new judge of Constitutional Court currently impossible

10:50 10.10.2019
Razumkov backs idea of setting up post of Ukrainian Deputy PM for temporarily occupied territories

Razumkov backs idea of setting up post of Ukrainian Deputy PM for temporarily occupied territories

12:14 07.10.2019
Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

14:07 01.10.2019
Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

10:09 30.09.2019
Rada speaker tells Greek ambassador European integration priorities of Ukraine remain unchanged

Rada speaker tells Greek ambassador European integration priorities of Ukraine remain unchanged

13:41 14.09.2019
Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

12:21 23.08.2019
Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

15:38 22.08.2019
Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

15:08 14.08.2019
Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

12:51 14.08.2019
Group for preparing first meeting of Rada to receive proposals on members of Rada committees before Aug 19

Group for preparing first meeting of Rada to receive proposals on members of Rada committees before Aug 19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko – lawyer

Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

New schedule of disengagement of forces in Donbas discussed, but no agreement reached - OSCE

Sharp rise in number of Donbas ceasefire violations regrettable - OSCE special envoy

Three business associations alarmed with legislative initiatives changing selection of Supreme Court judges

LATEST

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko – lawyer

Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

New schedule of disengagement of forces in Donbas discussed, but no agreement reached - OSCE

Sharp rise in number of Donbas ceasefire violations regrettable - OSCE special envoy

Three business associations alarmed with legislative initiatives changing selection of Supreme Court judges

Integrated border management with EU to be next step after visa-free regime – Kuleba

CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Latvian court rules to take $30 mln illegally acquired by ex-officials in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky:Ukraine will defend principles enshrined in its Constitution

Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD