Elections to Kyiv's district councils to be held on Oct 30

Kyiv City Council, at a meeting on Thursday, decided to grant additional powers to the structural units of the City Council and Kyiv City State Administration.

Seventy-three deputies voted for the corresponding decision.

According to the press service of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, the deputies, in particular, voted for the creation of a working preparatory group, which should work out the powers of future district councils and the number of their members by the end of March this year. Elections of deputies of these councils are to be held on October 30.

Before the elections, the self-governing powers in the districts will be carried out by the structural divisions of the city executive body, the creation of which was also supported by the Kyiv City Council.

Klitschko stressed that the district state administrations in Kyiv will remain and continue their work. "But the issues of life support of the city should be guided and coordinated by the city authorities, and not from the outside," he stressed.

The decision also contains a clause on the intention to appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the issue of financial support for the activities of district state administrations at the expense of the state budget of Ukraine and the assignment of communal property to them.

"No one is liquidating the district state administrations in Kyiv. They remain operating. Moreover, they continue to be financed from the budget of Kyiv until the Cabinet of Ministers decides on their financing from the state budget," Deputy Mayor, Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko said at the plenary session.

According to Klitschko, the central government is trying to deprive the local government of its powers, while shifting responsibility for many issues to it, and that is why ten large districts of the capital and their heads must obey the mayor. "He must submit for approval the candidacy of district leaders. And it turned out that without the approval of the mayor, the heads of districts were dismissed, and appointed without approval. And they didn't even come a week later to discuss their future work. Because their leader is not the mayor. This, I emphasize, is the destruction of the management system in the capital," said the mayor of Kyiv.