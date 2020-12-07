Facts

10:45 07.12.2020

Govt to not save on army, providing it with weapons, equipment in 2021 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be reduced by a single hryvnia even during the crisis, and in 2021 the army will receive a significant amount of weapons and equipment.

A strong and efficient Ukrainian army is the key to Ukraine's freedom and independence, and the ongoing defense reform is unprecedented in scale and ambition. In 2020 we were awarded NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, and this is an eloquent recognition of our achievements. This is proof that we are moving in the right direction," he said during a speech at the celebration of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv on Sunday, December 6.

Zelensky said the defense budget is now the largest over the years of Ukraine's independence. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine receive modernized weapons and equipment. This process will not only continue, but will also increase. Despite the crisis, funding will not be reduced by a single hryvnia. We will never save on our own army, and, therefore, on the security of our country," he said.

The president said that in 2021 it is planned to supply the Armed Forces with a significant amount of missiles and artillery ammunition, rocket-artillery and armored weapons and equipment, modernized aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, ships, boats.

The head of state also noted the importance of constantly building up the power of the Ukrainian navy, the development of naval infrastructure facilities, places of permanent deployment of combat units, the construction of new naval bases and educational institutions.

In addition, according to Zelensky, in less than a year, a field camp of the Shyrokolanivsky Unit Training Center (Mykolaiv region) was constructed.

