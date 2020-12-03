Facts

12:58 03.12.2020

Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

2 min read
Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova discussed with representative of the so-called "DPR" ("Donetsk People's Republic") in the working subgroup on humanitarian issues in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Daria Morozova the issue of transferring 125 criminal cases and proceedings against 133 people who were prosecuted before the start of the Russian military aggression in Donbas and are located on the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine.

As reported on Denisova's Facebook page, the meeting took place on Thursday at the Novotroitske entry-exit checkpoint. "We agreed that the necessary decisions will be made by the negotiating side, and the cases will be transferred to me," Denisova wrote.

Also, according to her, the issue of transferring 300 convicted, who have been in custody since the beginning of the military aggression, has been positively considered for further serving their sentences on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. "However, this can be implemented after the end of the pandemic," the Ombudswoman said.

In addition, according to Denisova, the issue of extending the process of releasing civilians and prisoners of war held in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region was raised. "Now there are technical issues that require clarification, but in general, the negotiating party is disposed to organize this process. I hope that in the near future all agreements will be implemented," she wrote.

Also, according to the Ombudswoman, as a result of the negotiations, 28 volumes of a criminal case were received against a citizen of Ukraine, who for 20 years has been fighting to confirm her innocence in the appeal and cassation instances of Ukraine. "The case has already been transferred to the representative of Donetsk Regional Court of Appeal. It will be considered and, in particular, the necessary investigative actions will be taken, which will ensure that the right to a fair trial and effective legal protection of a citizen of Ukraine will be respected," Denisova wrote.

Tags: #denisova #tcg
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:31 03.12.2020
Russia's attempt to legitimize so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' at meeting of UNSC is step towards complete intl isolation - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia's attempt to legitimize so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' at meeting of UNSC is step towards complete intl isolation - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

09:34 26.11.2020
OSCE SMM head urges sides on resolving conflict in Donbas to constructiveness, compromise

OSCE SMM head urges sides on resolving conflict in Donbas to constructiveness, compromise

09:27 20.11.2020
Kravchuk: Ukraine submits lists of 11 people for swap with Russia

Kravchuk: Ukraine submits lists of 11 people for swap with Russia

10:18 19.11.2020
Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

14:55 14.11.2020
Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

17:43 13.11.2020
Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

18:26 10.11.2020
Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

11:50 10.11.2020
Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

11:18 10.11.2020
Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

16:36 05.11.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Ukraine ready to increase national contribution to NATO-led operations - Taran

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk: we identified measures to help increase medical tourism from Israel to Ukraine

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel: it is necessary to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of cinematography

Ukraine ready to increase national contribution to NATO-led operations - Taran

Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

In Ukraine, largest number of patients recover from COVID-19 second day in row

Govt approves dismissal of Husev from post of head of Kherson Regional State Administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD