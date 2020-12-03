Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova discussed with representative of the so-called "DPR" ("Donetsk People's Republic") in the working subgroup on humanitarian issues in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Daria Morozova the issue of transferring 125 criminal cases and proceedings against 133 people who were prosecuted before the start of the Russian military aggression in Donbas and are located on the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine.

As reported on Denisova's Facebook page, the meeting took place on Thursday at the Novotroitske entry-exit checkpoint. "We agreed that the necessary decisions will be made by the negotiating side, and the cases will be transferred to me," Denisova wrote.

Also, according to her, the issue of transferring 300 convicted, who have been in custody since the beginning of the military aggression, has been positively considered for further serving their sentences on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. "However, this can be implemented after the end of the pandemic," the Ombudswoman said.

In addition, according to Denisova, the issue of extending the process of releasing civilians and prisoners of war held in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region was raised. "Now there are technical issues that require clarification, but in general, the negotiating party is disposed to organize this process. I hope that in the near future all agreements will be implemented," she wrote.

Also, according to the Ombudswoman, as a result of the negotiations, 28 volumes of a criminal case were received against a citizen of Ukraine, who for 20 years has been fighting to confirm her innocence in the appeal and cassation instances of Ukraine. "The case has already been transferred to the representative of Donetsk Regional Court of Appeal. It will be considered and, in particular, the necessary investigative actions will be taken, which will ensure that the right to a fair trial and effective legal protection of a citizen of Ukraine will be respected," Denisova wrote.