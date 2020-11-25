Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

The Interagency Commission on International Trade of Ukraine established the facts of discriminatory and unfriendly actions on the part of Belarus against Ukrainian producers of steel bars and applied adequate measures, deciding to introduce a special duty on import of these products from Belarus in the amount of 16.08% of customs value.

"The special duty is applied... until the fact of the cessation of discriminatory and unfriendly actions against Ukraine by the Republic of Belarus is established," the Commission said on Wednesday in the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper.

According to the report, the decision of the Commission on the introduction of the duty comes into force seven days after this publication.