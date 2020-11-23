Filatov wins mayoral elections in Dnipro, gaining 78.75% of votes - exit poll

Facts

 Incumbent mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov wins the second round of the mayoral elections held on Sunday, gaining 78.75% of the vote, according to the exit poll results of the Socis center, announced on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Sunday evening.

At the same time, his closest rival, representative of the Hromadska Syla party, head of the supervisory board of JSC Dnipropetrovsk Railway Switch Plant Zagid Krasnov, according to the same exit poll, receives 18.25% of the vote.

Sociologists interviewed 3,389 respondents. The expected limiting error is 1.21%.

