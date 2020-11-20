Outcomes of Maidan cases investigation suffer significantly from deficiencies of criminal procedure legislation – Venediktova

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova says that the investigation of the Maidan cases suffers significantly from the deficiencies of the criminal procedure legislation, however, the Prosecutor General's Office is moving towards results in establishing the truth, despite obstacles and criticism.

"This year, the Maidan cases were transferred to a new investigative body, in January we created a special unit in the State Bureau of Investigations, which continued to establish the truth about the crimes committed in connection with the mass protests in 2013-2014," Venediktova said in a video message posted on her Facebook page.

"The result suffers significantly from the deficiencies of criminal procedure legislation, which create conditions for gross abuse of procedural rights by participants, ample opportunities for dragging out trials indefinitely, without formally breaking the law, but not giving a chance to put an end to the questions, answers to which public awaits. In addition, the criminal procedure legislation does not regulate issues related to international wanted list, which leads to objective obstacles in the practical application of the institution of special pretrial investigation of criminal offenses and further trial, the so-called conviction in absentia," the prosecutor general said.

In this regard, Venediktova said that a working group has already been set up in Prosecutor General's Office to draft amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code.

"We are moving towards the results of the investigation of the tragic episodes of the Revolution of Dignity and the events and circumstances that led to and accompanied the mass protests, in the current conditions, despite any obstacles and criticism," she said.

Venediktova noted that now the prosecutors of the Department of Maidan Affairs of the Prosecutor General's Office carry out procedural guidance of pretrial investigation in 60 criminal proceedings, covering more than 4,300 offenses.

According to her, the courts of first instance ensure the maintenance of public prosecution in 86 court cases against 176 people, since the beginning of the year, 37 persons have been reported suspicious.

Thus, the judges have chosen measures of restraint in the form of detention (in absentia) in relation to 27 suspects, of which: 22 are former law enforcement officers; four former high-ranking officials; one civilian.

"In total, this year, prosecutors of the Department of Maidan Affairs sent 19 indictments of 25 people to the court. Six judges, 13 law enforcement officers, in particular, two investigators, and six civilians are among them," the prosecutor general said.

At the same time, according to Venediktova, for example, the completion of the trial in the court of first instance on the executions on Instytutska Street on February 20, 2014, taking into account the frequency of court hearings, is expected only in 2021.