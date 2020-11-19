Facts

10:19 19.11.2020

Zelensky sees creative economy as priority for Ukraine's strategic development

Zelensky sees creative economy as priority for Ukraine's strategic development

The creative economy should become a priority for the strategic development of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The creative economy should become a priority of Ukraine's strategic development. For this we have talented people, a unique cultural resource, we have a heritage. Now the creative industries are reminiscent of a Phoenix that rises from the ashes: it rises renewed, young, strong and adapted to a new life and to a new reality," he said in his welcoming speech at the Creative Ukraine IV annual International Forum, which is held on Thursday.

Zelensky said that the state, in turn, will do everything to make the new reality for the creative industry comfortable and the conditions as favorable as possible.

