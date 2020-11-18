Draft law aimed at dissolving Constitutional Court should be withdrawn - International Commission of Jurists

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) calls for the withdrawal of the bill aimed at dissolving the Constitutional Court (CC) of Ukraine and refrain from actions that undermine the independence of the court, the Constitutional Court informs with reference to the Commission's appeal.

The court provides an unofficial translation of the statement on the Constitutional Court's Facebook page. "Proposed law against the Constitutional Court should be withdrawn. Today, the ICJ calls on the Ukrainian authorities to abandon a draft law which would dismiss the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, as a means of retaliation for a decision adopted by the Court and in order to circumvent the decision. The authorities should also refrain from any other actions, including harassment of judges, which undermine the independence of the Constitutional Court," the CC quoted the statement.

"This draft law constitutes a direct attack on the ability of the judiciary to exercise its functions independently. It is incompatible with basic principles of the rule of law and the separation of powers, and with international standards on the independence of the judiciary," said Róisín Pillay, Director of the ICJ Europe and Central Asia Programme, the court posted her quotation.