13:54 26.10.2020

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

The all-Ukrainian public organization Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) believes that the all-Ukrainian poll initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on October 25 "really failed" and calls for a return to the real mechanisms of democracy, to adopt laws on all-Ukrainian and local referendums.

"The presidential poll experiment 'really failed.' First, it led to a number of conflicts on election day. Second, it was a rather serious blow for the last week before Election Day. We should have seen at least partial discussions, programs, strategies, drawing attention to the problems of communities. And the presidential poll completely changed the emphasis of the election campaign, and, in our opinion, quite significantly influenced the quality of the elections and the substantive aspect of the last week of the campaign," said head of the CVU Oleksiy Koshel at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

Koshel urged in the future to abandon such experiments and return to the real mechanisms of democracy.

"We call for the adoption of the wording of the law on an all-Ukrainian referendum, and we urge to develop and adopt a law on local referendums as soon as possible. This is an extremely important tool for the work of local communities," he stressed.

