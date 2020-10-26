OPORA observers don't reveal violations at local elections that could affect results of people's will

The OPORA Civic Network states that violations recorded during the local elections on Sunday cannot affect the voting result.

"We can state that according to the results of our observers' assessments ... at 89.7% of polling stations, observers did not reveal any violations during all ... stages of the voting day that could affect the voting result," said analyst of the OPORA Civil Network Oleksandr Neberykut a press conferences in Kyiv on Monday.