20:22 13.06.2024

Strengthening defense lines, effective use of weapons, mobilization in Ukraine will have rather significant impact on battlefield

Strengthening defense lines, effective use of weapons, mobilization in Ukraine will have rather significant impact on battlefield

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III believes that Ukraine's actions to strengthen defense lines, the effective use of weapons provided by partners, the mobilization of people and training in total will have a fairly significant impact on the battlefield.

Austin said at a press conference following the results of the 23rd Ramstein meeting that Ukrainians had done a lot to strengthen their defensive positions and effectively use the weapons that are provided to them and ammunition. And, according to him, more of it will keep coming. In his opinion, we, Ukrainians, will become stronger over time. He said that Ukrainians are also doing their best to mobilize more people and train more people. He believes that the combination of these things will have a pretty significant impact on the battlefield, but it will take some time.

He also stressed that there are funds to help Ukraine, and support will continue to flow in a very significant way.

Austin also noted that in Kharkiv region there is a slowdown in the advance of the Russians and the stabilization of this section of the front. However, a couple of weeks ago there were fears that we would see a significant breakthrough on the part of the Russians, the head of the Pentagon admitted.

