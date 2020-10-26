Facts

11:02 26.10.2020

Mamai, Ivashchenko, Udovychenko leading in mayoral elections in Poltava - poll by local publication

1 min read

Former mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai is in the lead in the elections of the mayor, according to the results of a poll among readers of the local edition of Poltava.

According to the poll results, 21.8% of the website readers voted for Mamai (from the For Maibutne party – For the Future). The second place is taken by representative of the Servant of the People Serhiy Ivaschenko (19.5% votes), some 18.4% voted for representative of the Ridne Misto (Native City) party Oleksandr Udovychenko, and 10% voted for representative of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda.

In the elections to the City Council, the Servant of the People party has the greatest support - 18.3%, the European Solidarity - 15.7%, Ridne Misto (Native City) - 13.8%, For Maibutne (For the Future) - 13.6%, Dovira (Trust) - 5.8%, and Opposition Platform - For Life - 5.4%.

The rest of the political forces do not overcome the 5% barrier.

Tags: #poll #poltava #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:31 26.10.2020
Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

13:54 26.10.2020
CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

12:49 26.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

12:41 26.10.2020
Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

12:01 26.10.2020
OPORA observers don't reveal violations at local elections that could affect results of people's will

OPORA observers don't reveal violations at local elections that could affect results of people's will

12:01 26.10.2020
Using proportional system with open lists during local elections was mistake – OPORA

Using proportional system with open lists during local elections was mistake – OPORA

11:38 26.10.2020
Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

11:26 26.10.2020
OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

10:46 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

10:44 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Ukraine records 5,426 COVID-19 cases, 1,029 recoveries, 73 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

LATEST

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

Ukraine looking for site for Turkish Bayraktar to produce UAVs – Dpty PM

OPORA OBSERVERS DIDN'T FIND VIOLATIONS AT LOCAL ELECTIONS THAT COULD AFFECT RESULTS OF PEOPLE'S WILL

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

OPORA: REPEAT VOTING ON ELECTION OF MAYORS TO BE HELD IN MOST TERRITORIAL COMMUNITIES FROM 75,000 VOTERS

OPORA: ELECTION CONSIDERED AS COMPETITIVE, HELD IN ACCORDANCE WITH LEGISLATION IN GENERAL

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once in past day - JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD