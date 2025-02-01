Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:41 01.02.2025

Seven killed, 14 injured, with three children among them - regional administration

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/37722

The death toll in Poltava as a result of a rocket attack on an apartment building has increased to seven people, 14 were injured, and three of them are children.

As reported on the Telegram channel of Poltava Regional State Administration on Saturday, 22 people were rescued.

More than 460 rescuers, security forces and public utilities are working at the scene. There are almost 100 pieces of equipment in operation. Psychologists from the departments of the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 114 people.

As reported, three days of mourning were declared in Poltava region from February 2 to February 4 for those killed in the enemy attack on Saturday.

Tags: #rocket_attack #poltava

