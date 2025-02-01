Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:44 01.02.2025

Serviceman of Poltava regional TCK shot dead by unknown person - Ground Forces

2 min read

An unknown person shot dead a serviceman of Poltava Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centres (RTCK) at a gas station in Pyriatyn while escorting military personnel to a training center, the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine requires an urgent investigation, the press service of the Ground Forces has reported.

"On February 1, 2025, at a gas station in Pyriatyn, while escorting military personnel to the 199th training center, an egregious incident occurred: an armed attack on a serviceman of Poltava Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (RTCK)," the press service of the Ground Forces Command said on Telegram on Saturday.

It is reported that an unknown man in a gray balaclava and pixel trousers approached a soldier of Poltava RTCK, threatening with a hunting rifle, demanded to hand over the weapon. Having been refused, the criminal shot dead the soldier. As a result of the severe injury, the soldier died on the spot. After the attack, the criminal took possession of the soldier's machine gun and disappeared along with one of the conscripts.

Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene of the incident. A special operation Siren has been introduced in Poltava region.

"The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strongly condemns this egregious crime and demands the strictest punishment for the perpetrators. The murder of a serviceman in the line of duty is a grave crime that must be investigated as soon as possible," the report says.

Tags: #poltava #ground_forces

MORE ABOUT

18:46 23.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

09:45 23.04.2025
Massive Russian UAV strike on Poltava: three people injured

Massive Russian UAV strike on Poltava: three people injured

10:39 25.03.2025
Two civilians injured in enemy UAV attack in Poltava region – authorities

Two civilians injured in enemy UAV attack in Poltava region – authorities

17:15 01.02.2025
URCS deploys relief point for victims of Russian missile attack in Poltava

URCS deploys relief point for victims of Russian missile attack in Poltava

15:59 01.02.2025
Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region for victims of missile strike

Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region for victims of missile strike

15:41 01.02.2025
Seven killed, 14 injured, with three children among them - regional administration

Seven killed, 14 injured, with three children among them - regional administration

12:46 01.02.2025
Death toll in Poltava grows to four - Emergency Service

Death toll in Poltava grows to four - Emergency Service

11:08 01.02.2025
Three killed, ten injured in Poltava as result of missile strike

Three killed, ten injured in Poltava as result of missile strike

07:47 14.01.2025
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of Ukraine's Ground Forces 'Mobilization'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of Ukraine's Ground Forces 'Mobilization'

18:48 02.01.2025
Main Inspectorate of Defense Ministry to conduct comprehensive analysis of Ground Forces Command – Umerov

Main Inspectorate of Defense Ministry to conduct comprehensive analysis of Ground Forces Command – Umerov

HOT NEWS

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Kallas on Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression: Every inch of war documented, there is no room for impunity

LATEST

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Govt allocates UAH 10 mln to Defense Ministry to repair military vehicles, buy office equipment and furniture

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

Nine more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Head of NATO Delegation: We to see new promises, further deliveries of aid to Ukraine in near future

Ukraine, Netherlands sign Memo of Understanding in field of critical infrastructure protection

AD
AD