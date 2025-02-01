Serviceman of Poltava regional TCK shot dead by unknown person - Ground Forces

An unknown person shot dead a serviceman of Poltava Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centres (RTCK) at a gas station in Pyriatyn while escorting military personnel to a training center, the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine requires an urgent investigation, the press service of the Ground Forces has reported.

"On February 1, 2025, at a gas station in Pyriatyn, while escorting military personnel to the 199th training center, an egregious incident occurred: an armed attack on a serviceman of Poltava Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (RTCK)," the press service of the Ground Forces Command said on Telegram on Saturday.

It is reported that an unknown man in a gray balaclava and pixel trousers approached a soldier of Poltava RTCK, threatening with a hunting rifle, demanded to hand over the weapon. Having been refused, the criminal shot dead the soldier. As a result of the severe injury, the soldier died on the spot. After the attack, the criminal took possession of the soldier's machine gun and disappeared along with one of the conscripts.

Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene of the incident. A special operation Siren has been introduced in Poltava region.

"The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strongly condemns this egregious crime and demands the strictest punishment for the perpetrators. The murder of a serviceman in the line of duty is a grave crime that must be investigated as soon as possible," the report says.