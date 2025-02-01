Death toll in Poltava grows to four - Emergency Service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/37707

The death toll in Poltava as a result of a rocket attack on a residential building has increased to four, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) has reported.

"The death toll from a rocket attack on a house in Poltava has increased to four people. Twenty-two people were rescued. Thirteen people were injured, including three children," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram on Saturday.

Emergency rescue operations are continuing, all services of the city are working.

Earlier it was reported about three dead.