Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:46 01.02.2025

Death toll in Poltava grows to four - Emergency Service

1 min read
Death toll in Poltava grows to four - Emergency Service
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/37707

The death toll in Poltava as a result of a rocket attack on a residential building has increased to four, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) has reported.

"The death toll from a rocket attack on a house in Poltava has increased to four people. Twenty-two people were rescued. Thirteen people were injured, including three children," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram on Saturday.

Emergency rescue operations are continuing, all services of the city are working.

Earlier it was reported about three dead.

Tags: #ses #poltava

MORE ABOUT

18:41 06.05.2025
Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

18:46 23.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

09:45 23.04.2025
Massive Russian UAV strike on Poltava: three people injured

Massive Russian UAV strike on Poltava: three people injured

10:39 25.03.2025
Two civilians injured in enemy UAV attack in Poltava region – authorities

Two civilians injured in enemy UAV attack in Poltava region – authorities

17:15 01.02.2025
URCS deploys relief point for victims of Russian missile attack in Poltava

URCS deploys relief point for victims of Russian missile attack in Poltava

15:59 01.02.2025
Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region for victims of missile strike

Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region for victims of missile strike

15:41 01.02.2025
Seven killed, 14 injured, with three children among them - regional administration

Seven killed, 14 injured, with three children among them - regional administration

12:44 01.02.2025
Serviceman of Poltava regional TCK shot dead by unknown person - Ground Forces

Serviceman of Poltava regional TCK shot dead by unknown person - Ground Forces

11:08 01.02.2025
Three killed, ten injured in Poltava as result of missile strike

Three killed, ten injured in Poltava as result of missile strike

09:28 25.12.2024
Emergency rescue operations completed in Kryvy Rih – SES

Emergency rescue operations completed in Kryvy Rih – SES

HOT NEWS

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Kallas on Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression: Every inch of war documented, there is no room for impunity

LATEST

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Govt allocates UAH 10 mln to Defense Ministry to repair military vehicles, buy office equipment and furniture

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

Nine more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Head of NATO Delegation: We to see new promises, further deliveries of aid to Ukraine in near future

Ukraine, Netherlands sign Memo of Understanding in field of critical infrastructure protection

AD
AD