Three killed, ten injured in Poltava as result of missile strike

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/37707

The death toll in Poltava as a result of a rocket hitting an apartment building has increased to three, and up to ten people have been injured, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) has reported.

"The death toll from a rocket attack on an apartment building in Poltava has increased to three people. Ten people were injured, including a child," the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Emergency rescue operations are continuing.