23:26 25.10.2020

Third of voters do not take part in presidential poll - Rating

One third of Ukrainians who came to vote at the local elections on Sunday did not take part in a poll initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and of those who took part in the poll, most are of the Servant of the People electorate and the least of European Solidarity, according to a survey conducted by Rating Group.

The director of the sociological group Rating, Oleksiy Antypovych, at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Sunday evening said that at 69% of the polling stations that Rating Group had chosen representatively, the president's polled was conducted, while at 31% was not.

"When asked whether they took part in the poll, 67% of respondents answered in the affirmative, and 33% of voters did not take part in Zelensky's poll," the expert said.

