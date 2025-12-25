Interfax-Ukraine
Usyk tops updated ranking of boxers according to The Ring

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk topped the updated ranking of the top 10 boxers in the world, published by The Ring.

It is noted that Usyk last entered the ring in July 2025, winning by knockout in the fifth round against Briton Daniel Dubois and winning the absolute world heavyweight championship. Later, in November, Usyk voluntarily vacated the WBO belt.

In the updated ranking, Usyk rose from second place to first after American Terence Crawford ended his career. In general, all boxers in the ranking rose by one position, while the top 10 included American Oscar Collazo - the WBA and WBO world champion in minimum weight.

Thus, the top three boxers in the world were Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who competes in heavyweight, Japanese Naoya Inoue, who competes in featherweight, and American Jesse Rodriguez, who competes in lightweight.

Tags: #rating #boxing #usyk

