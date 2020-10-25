Voter turnout in Kyiv preliminarily about 34% - TEC deputy head

According to preliminary information, at 21:30, the voter turnout at the local elections in Kyiv was about 34%, the deputy head of the Kyiv city territorial election commission (TEC) Mykola Nilov has said.

"According to preliminary information from the district territorial election commissions in the city of Kyiv as of 21:30, the turnout was approximately 34%. I would like to note that these are only preliminary data, which were transferred to the territorial election commission online. The final data will be made public later," Nilov said.

In Kyiv, at the time of closure of all polling stations at 20:00, no gross violations of electoral legislation were recorded. On the election day, the police received 521 reports, including 171 reports about illegal campaigning.