'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Odesa: Trust Deeds, Opposition Platform - For Life, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party pass to city council
Five parties pass to Odesa City Council, namely Trust Deeds, Opposition Platform - For Life, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party, according to the results of the exit poll held jointly by Savik Shuster Studio and Ukraine 24 TV Channel using the instruments of the sociological company Liberty Report, announced on Ukraine 24 TV on Sunday evening.