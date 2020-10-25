Administrative protocol for hooliganism drawn up against Femen activist got naked in front of Zelensky – police

The police drawn up an administrative protocol for petty hooliganism against an activist of the Femen movement, who got naked near a polling station in Kyiv on Sunday, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska were voting.

"An administrative protocol has been drawn up against the Femen activist in accordance with Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the National Police of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday.

The sanction under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses is a fine from three to seven non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or community service for a period of forty to sixty hours, or correctional labor for a period of one to two months or an administrative arrest up to fifteen days.

As reported, on Sunday, an activist of the Femen feminist movement tried to get to a polling station in Kyiv, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska voted. The girl jumped out of the crowd of people gathered near the site when the head of state and his wife came there. She lifted up her skirt, on the inside of which was written "Zexist." State security officers and law enforcement officers quickly reacted to it.