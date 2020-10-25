Facts

14:57 25.10.2020

Administrative protocol for hooliganism drawn up against Femen activist got naked in front of Zelensky – police

2 min read

The police drawn up an administrative protocol for petty hooliganism against an activist of the Femen movement, who got naked near a polling station in Kyiv on Sunday, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska were voting.

"An administrative protocol has been drawn up against the Femen activist in accordance with Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the National Police of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday.

The sanction under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses is a fine from three to seven non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or community service for a period of forty to sixty hours, or correctional labor for a period of one to two months or an administrative arrest up to fifteen days.

As reported, on Sunday, an activist of the Femen feminist movement tried to get to a polling station in Kyiv, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska voted. The girl jumped out of the crowd of people gathered near the site when the head of state and his wife came there. She lifted up her skirt, on the inside of which was written "Zexist." State security officers and law enforcement officers quickly reacted to it.

Tags: #femen #president #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 25.10.2020
Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

16:48 25.10.2020
Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

15:45 25.10.2020
Voter turnout in Kyiv as of 13:00 is about 16% - Dpty head of city district election commission

Voter turnout in Kyiv as of 13:00 is about 16% - Dpty head of city district election commission

15:40 25.10.2020
CVU records violation of sanitary measures, illegal campaigning, non-admission of observers to some polling stations

CVU records violation of sanitary measures, illegal campaigning, non-admission of observers to some polling stations

15:18 25.10.2020
OPORA observers haven't recorded facts of illegal ballot stuffing by noon

OPORA observers haven't recorded facts of illegal ballot stuffing by noon

15:03 25.10.2020
Interior Ministry attracts aviation to ensure security of elections

Interior Ministry attracts aviation to ensure security of elections

14:26 25.10.2020
Voter turnout at local elections as of 12:00 is 13.5% - OPORA

Voter turnout at local elections as of 12:00 is 13.5% - OPORA

13:34 25.10.2020
Police record 1,280 messages about possible violations of electoral process since start of voting – Interior Ministry

Police record 1,280 messages about possible violations of electoral process since start of voting – Interior Ministry

13:02 25.10.2020
More than 7,700 citizens vote at home in Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration

More than 7,700 citizens vote at home in Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration

12:18 25.10.2020
No one conducting poll initiated by Zelensky at many polling stations in Kyiv, at others volunteers working without tables

No one conducting poll initiated by Zelensky at many polling stations in Kyiv, at others volunteers working without tables

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Four polling stations for local elections in Ukraine not yet opened – Interior ministry

In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

State Customs Service to receive chief in coming days – Finance minister

New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

LATEST

Voter turnout in Ukraine as of 16:00 is 27% – OPORA

Russian-occupation forces do not open fire in Donbas since midnight – JFO HQ

European Solidarity notes low level of organization of local elections

Over 40 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

'Zelensky's poll' is biggest electoral fraud in Ukraine's history – Poroshenko

Kharkiv police receives 130 reports of election violations, seven cases initiated

Police checking one more fact of 'carousels,' eight reports of mining not confirmed – Klymenko

CEC: LARGEST VOTER TURNOUT AS OF 13:00 IS 26% IN ODESA REGION (NO ODESA CITY), LOWEST IS 14% IN CHERNIVTSI, IVANO-FRANKIVSK REGIONS

Poll initiated by Zelensky takes place in 55% of polling stations across Ukraine – OPORA

Over 10 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD