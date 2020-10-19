Facts

11:46 19.10.2020

Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

The Ukrainian delegation, which arrived in Tehran on Monday for the second round of talks between Ukraine and Iran on the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, hopes to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy during their course, namely, was it a human error or the result of miscalculations in the system of organizing flights over Iran, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin.

"The Iranian side has already acknowledged the fact of shooting down on its territory, and at the moment our task is to find out all the circumstances of this tragedy: either it is a human error, or it is the result of miscalculations in the system of organizing flights over Iran," he said in a video message spread by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Monday.

According to Enin, to complete this task, three working groups will work in Tehran for two days, namely, aviation experts, investigative prosecutors, and the military.

"The demand for justice is a priority on the part of our society, and we will not back down from this, no matter how bitter this truth is," the diplomat said.

As reported, the UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to perform flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8. There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead - eleven citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 - Canada, 10 - Sweden, four - Afghanistan, three - Germany and the UK. On January 11 Iranian authorities admitted that Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Later, the Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that he was taking full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

