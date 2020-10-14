Facts

16:59 14.10.2020

Participants of march in honor of Defenders of Ukraine Day come to President's Office, voicing their demands to authorities

A column of participants in the march in honor of Defenders of Ukraine Day in Kyiv came to Bankova Street to the building of the President's Office demanding to adopt a law on collaborators.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine several thousand participants of the march are at the building of the President's Office.

Currently, in front of the President's Office, public figures, activists and veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war are voicing the authorities' demands, including: to adopt the law on the protection of Ukrainian statehood from "collaborationism," according to which the concept of "collaborator" will be introduced into the Ukrainian legal field, and a special commission will be created to consider the crimes of collaborators; to ensure an effective response of the SBU and the National Police to the pro-Russian activities of Ukrainian citizens who, since 2014, have been seen in collaboration; to initiate the revocation of the broadcasting license for the 112, NewsOne, ZIK, Nash, Inter, Kyiv Live pro-Russian channels; to remove restrictions on Ukrainian servicemen on firing in response to shelling of Russian troops and occupation forces in Donbas.

