Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

The Peace Summit, which opens on Saturday, June 15, in Switzerland, will be attended by 100 delegations, of which 92 represent states from around the world and eight international organizations, the press service of the Swiss government said.

"President Viola Amherd will open the summit on peace in Ukraine on Saturday, 15 June. 100 delegations will attend the summit, including 57 heads of state and government from around the world. The aim of the summit is to initiate a peace process, generate trust and outline ideas for the next steps towards such a process. All states present should be given the opportunity to put forward their visions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the government said.

Among the representatives of international organizations who will join the Summit are President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; President of the European Council Charles Michel; President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola; Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović-Burić; Chair-in-Office of the OSCE Jan Borg; the UN Under Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo; Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The purpose of this summit is to begin the peace process. In order to achieve this, the statement points out, several elements are needed: the broadest possible level of participation as a signal of support, the development of a common understanding on the three topics under confidence-building, namely nuclear security, food security and the humanitarian dimension, and a vision of next steps, in which Russia will be involved.

"In hosting this summit, Switzerland is providing a platform for dialogue where all states present can contribute their ideas for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The participation of 100 states and organisations from all around the world is a good starting point for this process. The programme provides for both plenary sessions and discussions on the three topics mentioned earlier. These include topics of global interest that directly affect a large number of states and that have been addressed in various peace plans proposed for peace in Ukraine. Whether in the humanitarian field, with the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians and the repatriation of children, or in the areas of nuclear safety and food security – countries that have experienced conflict themselves can contribute their own experiences on all of these topics," according to the statement.