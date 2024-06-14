Facts

19:54 14.06.2024

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

2 min read
Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

The Peace Summit, which opens on Saturday, June 15, in Switzerland, will be attended by 100 delegations, of which 92 represent states from around the world and eight international organizations, the press service of the Swiss government said.

"President Viola Amherd will open the summit on peace in Ukraine on Saturday, 15 June. 100 delegations will attend the summit, including 57 heads of state and government from around the world. The aim of the summit is to initiate a peace process, generate trust and outline ideas for the next steps towards such a process. All states present should be given the opportunity to put forward their visions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the government said.

Among the representatives of international organizations who will join the Summit are President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; President of the European Council Charles Michel; President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola; Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović-Burić; Chair-in-Office of the OSCE Jan Borg; the UN Under Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo; Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The purpose of this summit is to begin the peace process. In order to achieve this, the statement points out, several elements are needed: the broadest possible level of participation as a signal of support, the development of a common understanding on the three topics under confidence-building, namely nuclear security, food security and the humanitarian dimension, and a vision of next steps, in which Russia will be involved.

"In hosting this summit, Switzerland is providing a platform for dialogue where all states present can contribute their ideas for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The participation of 100 states and organisations from all around the world is a good starting point for this process. The programme provides for both plenary sessions and discussions on the three topics mentioned earlier. These include topics of global interest that directly affect a large number of states and that have been addressed in various peace plans proposed for peace in Ukraine. Whether in the humanitarian field, with the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians and the repatriation of children, or in the areas of nuclear safety and food security – countries that have experienced conflict themselves can contribute their own experiences on all of these topics," according to the statement.

Tags: #participants #peace_summit #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

19:02 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

11:04 14.06.2024
Biden: At Peace Summit, we see support for vision of peace based on principles of sovereignty, Russia’s liability

Biden: At Peace Summit, we see support for vision of peace based on principles of sovereignty, Russia’s liability

15:08 10.06.2024
As of today, 90 states confirm participation in Peace Summit, incl. intel organizations – President of Switzerland

As of today, 90 states confirm participation in Peace Summit, incl. intel organizations – President of Switzerland

12:18 08.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Important that leaders with greater political influence help attract other leaders still balancing between Ukraine, Russia to Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: Important that leaders with greater political influence help attract other leaders still balancing between Ukraine, Russia to Peace Summit

15:08 07.06.2024
President of European Commission will take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland, in conference on Ukraine’s recovery in Berlin

President of European Commission will take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland, in conference on Ukraine’s recovery in Berlin

13:52 07.06.2024
Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

16:32 06.06.2024
Global Peace Summit may have continuation in parliamentary dimension – Stefanchuk

Global Peace Summit may have continuation in parliamentary dimension – Stefanchuk

18:37 05.06.2024
China's participation in Global Peace Summit could make practical contribution to achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine – MFA

China's participation in Global Peace Summit could make practical contribution to achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine – MFA

15:35 05.06.2024
Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

13:37 05.06.2024
Yermak on Peace Summit: We’ll be very glad to see Kamala Harris as well as other leaders, reps of West, Global South

Yermak on Peace Summit: We’ll be very glad to see Kamala Harris as well as other leaders, reps of West, Global South

AD

HOT NEWS

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

Stoltenberg on Putin's 'peace proposals': It's not up to Ukraine to withdraw its forces, it's Russia that must withdraw from occupied Ukrainian territory

LATEST

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND

NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

Odesa region border guards detain truck with 41 men attempting to illegally cross border

Security Agreement with USA obliges Ukraine to strengthen foreign direct investment controls

AD
AD
AD
AD