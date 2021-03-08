Women's march being held in Kyiv demanding ratification of Istanbul Convention

The Women's March started on Mykhailivska Square in downtown Kyiv on Monday, March 8.

The pictures from the scene show that several thousand people took part in the action, the participants are holding banners and posters "Ratify the Istanbul Convention," "Feminism is Freedom to Choose," "Clothes are not a Hint," "I Studied for Six Years not to Decorate the Staff," "Mother and Woman's Days are Every Day" and others.

According to Kyiv police, the participants of the event plan to walk along the streets of Mykhailivska and Khreschatyk, through the European Square to Poshtova Square.

A number of members of the Traditions and Order public organization gathered in Mykhailivska Square to conduct their own contraction "Operation to Save Feminists."

Thus, the organizers want to draw attention to the problems faced by women as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: the level of violence has increased, women make up the majority of employees in the social and medical sectors, and are forced to combine household chores, childcare and work amid the lockdown. They also advocate preserving social guarantees for those who have lost their jobs and safe working conditions for women employed in areas with a high risk of infection with COVID-19.

Several participants in the march are dressed in traditional outfits and holding posters with Ukrainian historical figures, in particular Lesya Ukrainka, Solomiya Krushelnytska and Princess Olha.