12:27 24.08.2020

March of defenders starts in Kyiv

The March of the Defenders of Ukraine has started in the Taras Shevchenko Park in the center of Kyiv.

A correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports that tens of thousands of combatants, activists of various political forces and townspeople gathered in the park and on the nearby streets of the capital.

Veterans of the war in Donbas formed 48 columns, in front of the March are the mothers and family members of the killed servicemen, relatives of those killed on Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity, the Ukrainian military who were wounded in the battles in Donbas.

Also among the first will be activists of the FreeRiff, FreeKuzmenko, FreeDugar movements, accused in the Sheremet case.

People fill the entire Shevchenko Park, Volodymyrska Street from the intersection with Shevchenko Boulevard to the intersection with Lev Tolstoy Street, as well as Shevchenko Boulevard from Tereschenkivska Street to the Universytet metro station.

It is planned that the column of participants in the March of the Defenders of Ukraine will pass down Shevchenko Boulevard, turn to Khreschatyk and go to the European Square, where the action "No jokes with independence" will take place.

Thousands of people came to support the veterans and take part in the procession.

